Alia Bhatt's 'Shaandaar' & Other Bollywood Films That Portray Stories Of Wealthy Families

Over the years, Bollywood has provided fans with numerous movies in different genres, telling interesting stories on screen. A lot of Bollywood movies have one theme that recurs - one with a large wealthy families with an interesting plotline. Here is a compilation of such Bollywood film that portrays the lifestyle of upper-class societies.

Shaandaar

Shaandaar is a 2015 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Vikas Bahl. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Shaandaar stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. A reputed newspaper described Shaandaar as India’s first destination wedding film. The plot of Shaandaar revolves around two rich families who try to save their respective empires in the backdrop of a destination wedding.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Dil Dhadakne Do stars an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Shefali Shah. The plot of Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around the life of a dysfunctional Punjabi family who invites their friends and family on a cruise trip on the occasion of their parents’ 30th anniversary.

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat is a 2014 romantic-comedy-drama movie helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. The movie was bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sidharth Roy Kapur. Khoobsurat features Sonam Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 1980 movie of the same name. The story of Khoobsurat revolves around the life of a hopelessly romantic physiotherapist who meets a handsome young Rajput prince and falls in love with him.

Aisha

Aisha is a 2010 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Rajashree Ojha. The movie features Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the upper-class society in Delhi. The story unveils how chaos began when a wealthy woman decides to turn match-maker for a naïve village belle.

