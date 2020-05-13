Kapoors, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Come Together For Rishi Kapoor's 13th Day Prayer Meet

Family members and celebrities came together in memory of Rishi Kapoor after his demise last month. A prayer meet was held for the veteran actor’s soul as a part of the rituals on 13th day of his demise. Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan and members of the Kapoor family were among the attendees of the meet at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday.

Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who he is living with amid the lockdown. The couple was clicked on their way to the venue.

Rishi Kapoor’s niece Karisma Kapoor, Karisma’s parents, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's brother and Babita, were seen making their way to the venue. Rishi Kapoor's brother Rajiv Kapoor was also spotted.

Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain, her sons Armaan and Aadar and daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra also were among the attendees for the meet.

Shweta Bachchan, who is the daughter-in-law of Ritu Nanda, sister of Rishi Kapoor, was snapped at the venue along with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor had posted a snap from the rituals, where she is praying with her brother and wrote that her father’s legacy ‘will live on forever’ while expressing her for him.

Earlier she had also shared a pic posing with her father's garlanded photo.

Rishi Kapoor, considered among the acclaimed and popular actors of the film industry, passed away in Mumbai on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. His last rites were held on the same day at a South Mumbai crematorium.

Before the prayer meet on Tuesday, the family members had gathered for another memorial event, after which they immersed his ashes at the Banganga tank in the city on May 3.

