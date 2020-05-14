Unseen Pic Of The Day: Alia Bhatt Looks Unrecognisable In This Pic

Alia Bhatt's die-hard fans couldn't help but go down the memory lane and dig out some of her throwback pictures from before her Bollywood debut. Talking about which, an unseen picture of Alia Bhatt has been doing the rounds on social media these days which showcases her massive transformation after she made her Bollywood debut.

In the viral picture, fans can see how drastically Alia Bhatt has made her evolved before and after she made her debut in the film industry. The 'before' picture has her posing from an occasion much before she made her Bollywood debut. A chubby Alia Bhatt makes way for an adorable sight in this picture.

Alia Bhatt looks unrecognizable in her picture from before her Bollywood debut

Alia Bhatt had opted for a printed full-sleeve Kurti which she paired with cream-colored leggings. Alia Bhatt has complemented the look with a white dupatta and a bag. Alia Bhatt's puffy hairdo in the picture makes her almost look unrecognizable.

Alia Bhatt strikes for a lovely pose from an event for the picture taken after her Bollywood debut

Alia Bhatt can also be seen posing in an 'after' picture which is from an event after her Bollywood debut. Needless to say, Alia Bhatt makes way for a stark contrast than what she looked before her Bollywood debut. The picture has a much leaner Alia striking for a happy pose for the paparazzi. The Raazi actor can be seen donning a red kurta with green flared pants which she has paired with a mirror embellished traditional yellow jacket.

Alia Bhatt's radiant makeup along with her wavy locks is stealing the show in the picture. The Udta Punjab actor has also opted for lovely jhumkas along with the look. Take a look at the unseen picture which showcases Alia's drastic transformation from before and after joining the film industry.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit. The movie reportedly failed to do wonders at the box office. She will soon be seen in the Ayan Mukherji directorial fantasy and adventure flick, Brahmastra. She will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the movie.

