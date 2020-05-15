Nia Sharma & Alia Bhatt Look Drop Dead Gorgeous In Similar Kind Of Ruffled Gowns; See Pics

Nia Sharma and Alia Bhatt are two most talked about celebs in Bollywood and television industry. While Nia Sharma has won hearts for her bold fashion choices, Alia Bhatt is recognised to keep it simple with her looks and yet always look gorgeous. Interestingly, though they have a different kind of style, the duo was seen sporting similar kind of ruffled gowns. Here's a look at their outfits.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma wore a black ruffled gown for a photoshoot. Her gown was complemented with a deep neck detailing and an open back. The actor accessorised her look with a big chunky neckpiece and wore embroidered gloves to glam up the look. Nia Sharma balanced the look with winged eyeliner and nude lip colour. She completed the look with open hair.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked every bit Barbie as she donned a grey ruffled gown. Her gown had a beautiful neckline with halter neck detailing. The actor's look was balanced with minimal makeup that is mascara lashed eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with a sleek hairdo.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, both Alia Bhatt and Nia Sharma shared some beautiful pictures with their mothers. Nia Sharma shared an adorable picture where the duo is seen standing on the beach with an amazing backdrop of the ocean. The actor captioned the picture as, "She stands RockSolid with me and it means the world to me.No better day than a ‘Mother’s day to celebrate hitting a ‘4 Million’ mark on Instagram. Thank youuuuu all🙌💯💯💯". Alia Bhatt also shared a cute picture with her mom where she is seen lying next to her mother. The actor captioned the picture, "my safe place. love you, mama ❤️".

