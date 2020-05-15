Alia Bhatt's 'Udta Punjab', Other Films That Showcase Issue Of Exploitation Of Women

Over the past few years, Bollywood has spoken about a wide range of issues and portrayed many discussions through its films. There has been quality content emerging which focuses on women’s issues and how they deal with a world full of obstacles. Here is a look at a bunch of films which spoke about the exploitation of women mentally, physically, and sexually.

Films that portrayed women's exploitation

1. Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab is an action drama film which released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around four lives that have been gravely affected by the drug abuse issue existing in the state Punjab. Alia Bhatt’s character in the film is sexually and physically tortured after she tries to sell some cocaine that she found just by chance. Udta Punjab has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

2. Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women

Matrubhoomi: No Nation Without Women is a drama film released in the year 2003. The plot of this film revolves around a village where female infanticide issue is so grave that a day comes when there is not a single woman living in the village. In a disturbing turn of events, a father with five sons finally finds a woman around the village and marries off all the sons to the same bride. What follows is five men exploiting the woman’s body while she suffers in silence. Matrubhoomi: No Nation Without Women has been written and directed by Manish Jha while it stars actors like Tulip Joshi, Sudhir Pandey, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

3. Lajja

Lajja is a drama film released in the year 2001. The plot of this film revolves around four women who have been facing different issues in their marriages. The issues are all a result of the lack of dignity and respect that the men have for their wives. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi who also contributed to the story of the film. Lajja stars actors like Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Rekha in pivotal roles.

