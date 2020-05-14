Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Co-star Jaideep Ahlawat Reveals Secrets To Her Amazing Performances

Meghan Gulzar's Raazi was released on 14 May in 2018. This movie was based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel, Calling Sehmat. In the movie, Alia Bhatt impressed fans with her performance. The movie starred Vicky Kaushal and Soni Razdan along with Alia. The spy thriller was a massive hit at the box office and had received a positive response from viewers and critics. While we speak about Alia Bhatt's performance, her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat recently revealed to an entertainment portal spoke about Alia Bhatt.

Read Also | Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy', 'Udta Punjab', And Other Movies Rated High On Rotten Tomatoes

Jaideep Ahlawat on Alia Bhatt's performance from the film Raazi

Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of a RAW officer named Khalid Mir. During an interaction with a media portal, he praised Alia and talked about her performance. He revealed that from her performance in Student of the Year to her performance in recent films, it is visible how much she has grown. He then added that she has performed exceptionally in films like Highway, Dear Zindagi and Raazi . He added that Alia Bhatt is a very hardworking actor and she has that pure talent.

Read Also | When Alia Bhatt 'almost' Kissed Ranbir Kapoor And He Couldn't Stop Smiling; WATCH

Jaideep Ahlawat expressed that for Raazi even if she had to give 10-15 retakes, she used to be ready for it. He then added that Alia continued giving retakes till she found it perfect. Jaideep also added that Alia Bhatt understands the craft and the process after which she pours her heart and soul in the character.

Read Also | Alia Bhatt And TikTok Star Sameeksha Sud Bond At An Award Show; Watch Video

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt is currently spending her time in quarantine with her family. She recently shared a picture with her mother on Mothers' Day. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Alia Bhatt's 'Shaandaar' & Other Bollywood Films That Portray Stories Of Wealthy Families

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.