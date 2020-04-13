Katrina Kaif's Memorable BTS Pictures From The Sets Of Her Movies

Katrina Kaif kick-started her Bollywood journey with Boom in 2003. However, she earned critical acclaim and commercial success with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. She starred alongside Salman Khan in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in many box-office hits but also received criticism for her repetitive roles.

Katrina Kaif is quite active on social media. She enjoys a massive fan base and has more than 35.5 million followers on Instagram. Kaif shares her incredible photos with co-stars, BTS pictures and fashion looks on the platform. Therefore, we have compiled some of her photos featuring behind the scenes photos from some of her movies.

Katrina Kaif’s BTS photos from her film sets

1. Bharat

Katrina Kaif played the role of Kumud Raina in Bharat. This film stars Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Bharat was well-received by the audience and was a huge commercial success.

2. Zero

Zero stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this romantic comedy flick revolves around Bauua Singh. Zero garnered mixed reviews from the critics and failed at the box office.

3. Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. This action-adventure flick was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Khan and Bachchan’s performance garnered immense appreciation but it received mixed reviews from the critics.

