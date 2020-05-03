Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi': Behind-the-scenes Videos That Show What Went Into Recreating 1971

Alia Bhatt was seen in the movie Raazi in 2018, where she shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal. The film also won many awards and Alia Bhatt also won the award for Best Actress at Filmfare Awards. There were also many behind-the-scenes videos from the movie that gained immense views on YouTube. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes videos from the movie.

Behind-the-scenes moments from Raazi

In this video, Meghna Gulzar and her team are seen shooting in Punjab. However, they had to create an environment that resembled Pakistan. They had to change the banners and people who were walking around had to dress up as Muslims. The director also mentions that it was a task for them to bring up such a big change in that specific place in Punjab. The video also features Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt also mentions how she loved wearing salwar kameez during the shoot of the film.

In the video, Alia Bhatt is training for her character Sehmat Khan. She played the role of a spy in the movie. Alia Bhatt also explains how challenging it was for her to drive a jonga because she has not driven a jonga in her entire life. But she had to drive a jonga since there was a scene in the movie.

Vicky Kaushal mentions that in September 2017, the crew of Raazi was shooting in Kashmir. Alia Bhatt mentions how beautiful it was to shoot in Kashmir. Vicky Kaushal also adds that he feels nostalgic whenever he thinks or sees a photo that is related to Kashmir. Alia Bhatt says that the place they were shooting in Kashmir had no network hence all they did was adore the beautiful mountains in Kashmir. A fun fact about shooting in Kashmir was that it is Meghna Gulzar's favourite place and she has spent her childhood in Kashmir.

