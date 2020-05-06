Alia Bhatt's 'Kapoor And Sons' & Other Films Based On Dysfunctional Families

Bollywood has churned out several blockbuster hits in every type of genre. Over the years, Bollywood has delivered movies starring 'happy joint families'. However, there were some creators who twisted the regular and delivered some unique family movies. Having said that, check out Bollywood movies that featured dysfunctional families. Take a look.

Kapoor And Sons

Kapoor and Sons is a family drama film starring Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor and Fawad Khan in pivotal roles. Kapoor and Sons is a story based on the lives of two estranged brothers who return to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest. The Indian drama flick is directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.

Titli

Titli is one of the most underrated movies from Bollywood. It is a neo-noir drama film written and directed by Kanu Behl. Titli is co-produced by Dibakar Banerjee Productions and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The drama film stars Ranvir Shorey, Amit Sial, Shashank Arora, Lalit Behl and Shivani Raghuvanshi in the lead roles. Titli captures the lightness of a society where violence lies uneasily just below the carpet. Titli is the directorial debut film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Haider

Haider is a 2014 Indian crime drama flick based on both a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night. Haider is a film set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and civilian disappearances. The film features a star ensemble including Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Haider is reportedly the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy after Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006).

Brothers

Brothers is a sports drama film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar in the lead and Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff and Shefali Shah in supporting roles. It is based on Mixed Martial arts (MMA). Brothers is helmed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Dharma Productions, Lionsgate Films and Endemol India. The sports drama is an official remake of the 2011 American film Warrior.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a multi-starrer movie starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. The film revolves around an upper-middle-class Punjabi family and the problems faced by every member of the family. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this romantic comedy-drama is filled with bitter-sweet moments of betrayal, acceptance, and reunion.

