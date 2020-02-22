Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Snapped At ISL Match In Sporty Outfits; See Pics

In a series of paparazzi photos and videos, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen having a fun time with each other. Alia Bhatt was present for an ISL match to support beau Ranbir Kapoor’s team Mumbai City Football Club. The pictures that surfaced on the internet show Alia-Ranbir reaching and leaving the venue together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted together

In the pictures, the Highway actor is seen wearing an athleisure outfit with a sleek bun and black hoop earrings. Ranbir, on the other hand, sported Mumbai City FC’s upper and a similar cap with the team’s logo.

The duo entered the venue of Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai before the start of the march and left the venue post the evening match. Even though Ranbir Kapoor’s team lost against opponents, Chennaiyan Football Club, Alia Bhatt’s support was appreciated by the followers and fans of the two.

Here are some paparazzi shots of the duo leaving the venue of ISL together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the centre of attraction. The two are very public about their ongoing romance and this is not the first instance that they have made an appearance together. The couple recently attended the former’s cousin, Armaan Jain’s wedding together, alongside Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor. Furthermore, the duo will also be seen in a movie together for the first time with Brahmastra, which will be releasing in December, this year.

Ranbir-Alia spotted at Armaan Jian's wedding

Ranbir-Alia's next

