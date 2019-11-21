Alia Bhatt’s Latest Fitness Vlog Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym Right Away

Alia Bhatt's videos from her YouTube channel depict some aspects from her personal and professional life which often comes across as a treat for her fans. Recently, Alia shared her fitness vlog straight from her gym where she can be seen grinding hard along with her trainer Sohrab. The video is all the inspiration you need to hit the gym today. From the vlog, we can see the Raazi actor is just like us and detests a tough leg day at the gym. Nevertheless, we can see her engage in some hard-core squatting and sprinting in the video under the guidance of her trainer.

Engaging in leg exercises

The video begins with Alia giving speaking about her fitness routine. The Udta Punjab actor also decides to play a prank at her trainer Sohrab. She pretends to be angry at her trainer for being late. Her adorable banter with her trainer Sohrab was one of the endearing moments of the video. Soon, we see her trying out some difficult squat, rowing and plank exercises. Alia also showcases her impeccable skipping skills. Even though she looked famished, the actor performed all her exercises with utmost dedication.

On #AliaBe today I will show you a very important part of my life - Fitness🏋‍♀🏃‍♀🥇 My workout routine and what's a typical gym session like. Click to watch the new video https://t.co/3ebsm7b0fD pic.twitter.com/06QoBrAVif — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 21, 2019

Films in her kitty

On the work front, she will soon be seen in the film Sadak 2. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the pivotal roles. It will be helmed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The shooting of the film was recently wrapped up in Ooty and it is all scheduled for release in 2020. She will also be seen in the Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra. She will be sharing the screen space with her rumored boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Apart from that, she also has big films like RRR and Takht in her kitty.

