Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Look Cute As A Button In These Childhood Pics

Bollywood celebrities love sharing photos from their childhood on social media every time they get nostalgic. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor; here is a list of few Bollywood celebrities who love sharing their childhood pictures on the internet.

Cutest childhood pictures Bollywood celebrities shared

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the few celebrities who keeps sharing her childhood pictures. She shared this throwback picture on her Instagram account and was seen posing for the picture with her baby sister Anisha Padukone. Deepika Padukone wrote that she loves protecting and annoying her little sister and will always keep doing so.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is another Bollywood celeb who loves sharing her cute childhood pictures. Alia Bhatt shared this throwback picture of herself along with her father on his birthday. Alia Bhatt had once shared that she was very chubby as a kid and which is why she was fondly addressed as 'aloo', by her family and close ones.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' And Other Films Directed By Shashank Khaitan

Also Read: This Day That Year: When Sonam Kapoor Revealed That Hubby Anand Ahuja Had Adopted Her Name

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared a #throwbackthursday picture on her Instagram account. In the baby picture, Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a cute white dress and she stood in her crib. In the caption, Sonam Kapoor jokingly wrote that this picture was from her first-ever photoshoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who after so many years, finally made a debut on Instagram, shared a childhood picture. She referred her childhood picture to the current situation of the world, reminding people to maintain social distancing.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh too keeps sharing his childhood pictures on his Instagram account, sometimes telling a hidden story behind it. He shared a childhood image on his Instagram along with a sibling and was seen chilling on a couch.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Or Rihanna: Who Aced The Alberta Ferretti Metallic Gown Better?

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Best Scenes From 'Om Shanti Om' As 'Shantipriya' & 'Sandy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.