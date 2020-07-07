Alia Bhatt's Love For The Colour Orange Is Evident From These Inarguable Fashion Choices

From film promotions to attending weddings and other public gatherings, Raazi actor Alia Bhatt maintains a class wardrobe and every one of her outfits is different from the other, which gives fashion inspirations to many. From Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee to Anita Dongre, she looks ravishing in each and every designer’s outfit. Scroll down to know Alia Bhatt's love for the Colour orange as evident from her designer and casual outfits.

Alia Bhatt loves the colour orange & these posts prove it

In the above picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing an ensemble that features a colour block. The actor is looking stunning in a blazer by label Prabal Gurung which featured colourful abstract prints on a white background. Her dress also had exaggerated lapels and wide sleeves. Alia’s jacket was layered over a simple black bralette, and she teamed it with a pair of bright reddish-orange flared pants. The actor teamed her attire with a pair of gorgeous blue heels.

The Student of the Year actor shared a stunning picture of herself in which she can be seen soaking the sun. Dressed in an orange top, Alia Bhatt can be seen happily posing for the selfie. Alia Bhatt captioned her post in the most interesting way by stating, “Soul full of sunshine.” (sic).

In the above video, Alia Bhatt can be seen making a major announcement dressed in a casual orange top. In the caption for the post, she wrote that there is something special in store for fans and urged her fans to tune into Disney+Hotstar's Instagram handle. Check out her caption - Tune in to @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP Instagram handle at 4.30 pm sharp to know what's in store for you. So glad you all are a part of it! -She also tagged Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan.

In the above picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress in shades of orange and white. With heavy curls, smokey eyes, and nude make-up, the actor completed her pretty look. Alia chose to have orange stilettos which went perfectly well with her outfit.

In another photo which seemed to be her post-workout selfie, Alia can be seen wearing an orange strappy top. She captioned the photo as - Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up - and tagged friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

