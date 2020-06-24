Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Neetu Singh To Binge-watch; See List

Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Singh are both popular names in the Hindi film industry. The two actors have achieved tremendous success and have given Bollywood some great movies and performances. Here are times when Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Singh appeared in the same film. Read ahead to know-

Yaarana

Yaarana, earlier titled Yaar Mera, is a 1981 film directed by Rakesh Kumar. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja and Kader Khan in the lead roles. The movie was a blockbuster at the box-office. One of the highlights of the film was its music which was given by Rajesh Roshan, while lyrics were penned by Anjaan. Amitabh and Neetu were paired opposite each other.

Kabhi Kabhie

1976 film Kabhi Kabhie is considered as one of the most beautiful works of Neetu Singh. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Simi Garewal in the lead roles. Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film was a romantic drama which was well received by the audiences. The film is still remembered for its soundtrack that had iconic songs. Amitabh Bachchan was paired opposite Waheeda Rehman while Neetu Singh opposite Rishi Kapoor.

Amar Akbar and Anthony

Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Amar Akbar Anthony was directed by Manmohan Desai. All the three male actors had the titular characters opposite Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi, respectively. The film received great reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster. The film left a lasting impact on pop culture with its one-liners, catchy songs and strong characters. The film was remade in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Kasme Vaade

Kasme Vaade is a 1978 film produced and directed by Ramesh Behl. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Amjad Khan in the lead role. Legendary actor Randhir Kapoor earned a Filmfare nomination as Best Supporting Actor for the film. The music was given by R. D. Burman, and the lyrics were penned by Gulshan Bawra. The film worked moderately at the box-office.

The Great Gambler

The Great Gambler is a 1979 released action thriller film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh and Prem Chopra in the lead roles. The film was directed by Shakti Samanta and was reportedly based on international gangsters, spies and secret agents of different countries. The film has been widely appreciated for its action, direction and cinematography.

