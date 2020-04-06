Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Udta Punjab' Will Complete 4 Years In 2020; Read Its Famous Dialogues

Alia Bhatt made her debut with Karan Johar's rom-com Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, there has been no looking back for the Raazi actor. Two years after SOTY released, she surprised everyone with her stellar performance in 2014 released Highway.

The same year, Alia also had audiences falling in love with her character as a strong-minded persona Ananya Swaminathan in 2 States. It was 2016 when she broke boundaries when she featured in Udta Punjab. Take a look at some of the best dialogues from Alia Bhatt starrer Udta Punjab.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Vs Kiara Advani - Who Wore Manish Malhotra Outfits Better?

Famous dialogues from Alia Bhatt starrer Udta Punjab

Bat apki aur meri nahi..Ye bat hai Punjab ki

Vapas nahi aana .....Maal khatam...Party over ..Go Home

Sala Achcha Time khojte khojte ee haal ho gaya

Par aaplogon ki mehrabani hai ki banane wale ye cocktail bana bhi rahe hain...aur bechne wale khule aam bech bhi rahe hain

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Are Spending Their Quarantine In Quirky And Productive Ways

Pahle banda ban jaa phir banna VIP

System mein rehke kuch karna aur bahar se baithke halla karnae mein....Jo fark hai wo ab pata chalega aap ko

Tere Yahn dil nahi...Cocaine hai

Maine aaj tak kisi ke liye kuch nahin kiya...Ek baar karne doe Mujhe Mukti mil jayegi

Kuch nahin hona hai Punjab Da..Zameen bager te Aulaad khanjar

Saare gabru toh sooiyan lagake tight hai Madam...Ab ladies ko hi kuch karna padega na

Here's all you need to know about Udta Punjab

The plot of Udta Punjab focused on the drug problem in the state of Punjab. The film featured Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification for its graphic depiction of drug abuse and explicit language. The film, however, received praise from critics and Alia’s acting got much appreciation.

Upcoming projects of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy epic project titled Brahmastra which is slated to release in December 2020. The film will also mark Alia and her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's first film together. Later, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and SS.Rajamouli's RRR.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s 'Udta Punjab' Marked Debut Of THIS Punjabi Actor; Learn Interesting Trivia

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Shares Final Result Of Her Paleo Banana Bread, Flaunts A Chocolate Cake Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.