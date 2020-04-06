Here's How Kriti Sanon Is Bonding With Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt During Self Isolation

While the entire nation has been in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have taken up new hobbies. While some have gotten back to what they love doing. Alia Bhatt recently revealed that baking is something new that she has been trying her hand at. It was also seen that after Alia Bhatt posted a picture with banana bread and cake, actor Kriti Sanon was bonding with her on social media over a cake recipe. Fans of the two actors couldn’t stop gushing over the social media interaction between the two.

Alia Bhatt's photos

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of grain-free Paleo Banana Bread and Chocolate Cake that she baked with her sister. Shaheen Bhatt had previously shared a picture of the bread on her Instagram story. However, did not disclose the chocolate cake was in the making as well. After the pictures of the delicious food were shared on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram, fans and celebrities have commented on the picture.

After Alia shared a picture of her banana bread, Kriti Sanon commented on the picture and expressed her eagerness over making a banana bread herself. She wrote, ‘Looks yummm! Tips pls. Was just gonna attempt the same today!! Wish me luck! And any tips?’ (sic) Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the post. She stated that she is waiting for her slice of the delicious food.

Kriti Sanon's photos

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the cake that she baked. She mentioned that her plans of baking bread were altered as she did not have the correct vessel. However, she seems to have improvised and made a cake instead. She mentioned about the change in plans in her Instagram post. Kriti Sanon wrote, ‘When you wanna bake Banana Bread but you don't have the correct vessel.. and you end up calling it "cake"! Well.. Here's some Quinoa Oats Banana Cake instead! #KriticalBaking #Quarantine #stayhomeandlearnsomethingnew #stayhome.’ (sic)

Fans are reportedly guessing that Kriti Sanon did get some tips from Alia Bhatt as she aced at baking the banana bread. Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon quickly responded to the post saying that the cake was the yummiest thing ever. Many fans and celebrities commented on the post saying that the cake looks amazing. Some even showered Kriti Sanon’s post with infinite fire and heart emojis.

