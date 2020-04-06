Alia Bhatt Posts The 9PM9Minutes Picture; Fans Suspect If Ranbir Kapoor Is With Her

On Sunday, April 5, several celebrities participated in PM Narendra Modi's 9PM9Minutes initiative. Among these celebs was also Alia Bhatt. The main motive of this initiative was to appreciate the brave healthcare professionals who are working to protect the lives of others. Several Bollywood celebrities became a part of this initiative and shared the pictures on their social media account. Amidst this, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share the picture of two candles.

In the picture, there are two hands holding two candles, while Alia Bhatt has used her other hand to click the picture. There have been rumours regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt living together. Now, this picture has convinced the fans to think that the other candle is held by Ranbir Kapoor. Several fans commented on the picture asking Alia Bhatt if the other hand is Ranbir Kapoor's hand in the picture.

Check out the picture here

In the caption of the picture, Alia Bhatt has shared a fond memory from her childhood with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt captioned the picture saying "When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say “ Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi “. I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives. Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive 🔥"

Here is a look at what fans have commented on this picture

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a number of projects lined up for the year 2020. The actor will be featuring next with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji under the banner of Dharma Films. Alia will also be a part of the biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi which would be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt is also featuring in her father's directorial comeback film Sadak 2.

