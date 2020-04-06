Katrina Kaif Receives A Compliment From Alia Bhatt, Asks For Cake In Amusing Insta Banter

Recently, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself where she wished her fans a happy Saturday. The actor in the second part of her caption wrote that what should have been a 'weekend feel', is now an everyday thing as everyone is under lockdown.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing for the camera along with her sister, Isa Kaif. The two sisters can be seen wearing no makeup and just a little gloss. Check out the picture below.

Katrina Kaif wishes fans a happy weekend

The gorgeous picture of Katrina started getting a lot of responses from her fans and co-stars. Much to the delight of fans, Alia Bhatt too commented on the post appreciating Katrina for her picture. The Namaste London actor was quick to respond to Alia’s comment and told her that she would like to have the cake that Alia baked the other day.

Katrina Kaif wishes to eat the cake baked by Alia Bhatt

Picture of Alia Bhatt's cake and banana bread

Alia Bhatt had recently posted a picture of some baking she had done with her sister Shaheen. The sisters had made a chocolate cake and a grain-free paleo banana bread. Check out the picture of the cake below that Katrina Kaif is referring to in her comments.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been taking a toll on everyone as it has forced them to stay indoors amid the lockdown. Even Bollywood celebrities, who were more often than not busy with shoots and events, can be seen indulging in unique activities to pass their time. While doing so they have been making sure that they keep their fans updated with those activities that they never got time for during regular days. From baking to cooking to cleaning to doing all the household chores these Btowners can be seen doing things which their fans can relate to.

