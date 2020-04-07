Take Inspiration From Alia Bhatt, Sonam, Others To Ace Your Fashion Game This Summer

It is that time of the year when there is a lot of sunlight and the pastel colours are back in fashion. Other than keeping yourself hydrated this summer, there is the pressure to beat the heat with some really trendy fashion pieces. If you haven’t updated your wardrobe yet, then we have some tips for your summer wardrobe straight from B-town divas like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and others. Have a look at how they are handling their summer wardrobe and keeping themselves at the top of their fashion game.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s easy-breezy lavender pastel Delilah dress is definitely loved at first sight look. The pastel-coloured dress gives her a girly, innocent as well as some romantic vibes. You will never regret incorporating this lavender colour dress and white heels to your wardrobe for any day’s brunch or late evening date plans because it looks so on point. Therefore, the dress was sold out soon and we all know why, so add pastel to your wardrobe and nail down just like Alia Bhatt.

Sonam Kapoor

If you are that traditional girl all year round who is also extremely stylish than this look of Sonam Kapoor is an ultimate guide for your summer wardrobe. This Sonam Kapoor’s bright outfit clearly exaggerates the sweet feminine look with some creativity and unique style, it looks so comfortable that you can slip into them at any time of the day. The red coloured dress with ballet flats or traditional juttis can be your summer outfit too.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you are not someone who likes to experiment a lot with her outfit especially while going to work or college then Kareena Kapoor Khan’s this look is definitely for you. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks so effortless in blue coloured halter sleeves top and wide bottom printed jeans. This can be anyone’s Monday outfit to work during summers.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday never stops to startle us with her exclusive shoes and mini dress combinations. This spring and summer, you can definitely be more casual, yet still incredibly stylish for your brunch with girls. She looks serene in floral LEO & LIN silk dress and chunky sneakers. This can definitely be one of your summer days’ look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s style has evolved over a period of time, and it’s safe to say that star has always kept it simple yet classy. Out of all looks, this has to be definitely one of your summer looks, the white crop top with crumpled yellow skirt and a white coloured jacket can definitely be your ally to any café around the city. Shraddha Kapoor looks divine in the mix and match ensemble and looks ready to nail the summer fashion look.

