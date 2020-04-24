Alia Bhatt's Movies That Minted More Than Rs 100 Crores At The Box Office

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She has acted in many hit movies. The 2 States actor has also been appreciated for her phenomenal acting in different movies. Some movies in her career failed to impress the audience while some were marked as blockbuster hits. Take a look at some of Alia Bhatt's movies that earned more than 100 crores at the box office.

Alia Bhatt's hit movies

Student of the Year

Alia Bhatt's debut movie Student of the Year was one of the iconic movies of the actor. The movie was also the debut of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The movie was based on two friends who fall in love with the same girl. The movie had a budget of ₹59 crores and it reportedly earned ₹109 crores at the box office.

Gully Boy

One of the best movies of the year 2019. Gully Boy's plot was about a boy who wanted to become a musician. He faced a lot of issues in life because he was from a poor family but he earned his success and inspired every musician. The movie's cast included Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more. Gully Boy reportedly earned ₹238 crores at the box office and had a budget of ₹40 crores.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

After Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan featured in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The movie reportedly earned ₹173 crores at the box office and it had a budget of ₹33 crores. The film was a tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge set in modern times.

2 States

The story of 2 States was not only based on Chetan Bhagat's novel but the story was said to be Chetan Bhagat's real-life story. The film reportedly earned ₹175 crores at the box office and was directed by Abhishek Varman. This movie was also Arjun Kapoor's first rom-com film unlike his action hero roles in Gunday and Ishaqzaade.

