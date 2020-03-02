Alia Bhatt's Party Songs That Are A Must-add To Your Music Playlist

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Since then the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. To date, Alia Bhatt has successfully churned some great hits on the big-screens. With blockbuster movies, Alia has also given some hit dance numbers. Check out some of Alia Bhatt's best party and dance numbers from her Bollywood flicks.

Saturday Saturday

Saturday Saturday is one of the most popular songs of Alia Bhatt. The song is a part of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alongside Alia Bhatt, the dance number also stars Varun Dhawan. Saturday Saturday has 100 + views on YouTube. The song is sung by Indeep Bakshi, Akriti Kakkar and Badshah.

Kar Gayi Chull

Kar Gayi Chull is the Bollywood remake of Badshah and Fazilpurai's dance number Chull. The party song is from one of the popular Alia Bhatt's popular movies, Kapoor and Sons. The much-loved song has over 310 million views on YouTube.

Tamma Tamma Again

Tamma Tamma Again is also a remake of a 90s song. The new version is also sung by Bappi Lahiri with Badshah's rap. Tamma Tamma Again is from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The dance number has crossed over 300 million views on YouTube.

The Disco Song

The Disco Song is considered one of the best Alia Bhatt songs. It is from her debut film, The Student Of The Year. The Disco Song features a dance battle between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The dance number is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal–Shekhar, Nazia Hassan and Benny Dayal.

Hook Up Song

Hook Up Song is Alia Bhatt's latest dance song from the sequel of her debut film, The Student Of The Year. Alia Bhatt appears as a supporting cast in the song. Hook Up Song is sung by Neha Kakkar & Shekhar Ravjiani and has 253 million views on YouTube.

