Alia Bhatt Or Amala Paul: Which Diva Styled The Nude Outfit Better?

Alia Bhatt and Amala Paul are the two well-known celebrities belonging to two different movie industries. While Alia Bhatt is a big name in Bollywood, Amala Paul is known for her contribution to the South film industry. Both Alia and Amala are known for their impeccable sense of style. Sometime back, Alia and Amala sported similar nude outfits. Check out who pulled off the look better.

Fashion-face off: Alia Bhatt vs Amala Paul

Alia Bhatt

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia Bhatt wore a Georges Chakra gown that was strapless and flowy, for an award function event, in September 2019. To make her look elegant, she made a simple braid along with nude makeup. She also added a pick of drama to her outfit as the long cape and the statement bow at the back of her gown completed her overall look. Keeping minimal jewellery to her look, she added a few delicate rings. Take a look at her nude attire below:

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan React

Amala Paul

Amala Paul channelled her inner bronze Goddess as she wore an Erika Peña styled dress. She enhanced her beauty while opting for the nude makeup and dark red-lip. To style her side-parted hair, she made a french braid. To add a touch of jewellery, she picked hoop earrings from her accessories box. Scroll down to check out her look:

READ | Shraddha Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: 5 Ways To Style High-slit Gown Like Your Fav B'town Diva

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will portray the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, who was a powerful woman in the 60s and known as the ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ for her connections with the underworld. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020.

READ | Ekta Kapoor Shares Video For Pride Month, Urges To 'celebrate All Shades Of Love'; Watch

Talking about Amala Paul's work front, she was last seen in the much-loved film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola, which is a forest survival story of a woman and two kids against some antagonists, who are after their lives. Directed by K.R. Vinoth, the film also features Ashish Vidyarthi. Amala Paul will be next seen in Cadaver, which will also star Riythwika and Munshikanth in prominent roles. Expected to release in 2021, the film is directed by Anoop Panicker.

READ | Karan Tacker On Bollywood Debut: 'Difficult For An Outsider To Bag The Right Project'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.