Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Alia Bhatt Relished Kolkata's Famous Dessert; See Photo

Here’s a throwback to the time when Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda promoted the film Highway in Kolkata. Alia Bhatt shared a cute snapshot online wherein she appears to be indulging in Kolkata’s famous sweet, Rasgulla. Alia Bhatt’s photo was greatly trending on social media during the film promotions of Highway. Although the picture depicts the famous Bengali delicacy Rajbhog, Alia Bhatt refers to it as ‘Rasgulla.’

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan's Hairstyle Was Inspired By Virat Kohli

Alia captioned the picture as 'Rasgulla in Kolkata ! #cheatday'. One can also see a lavish lunch spread in the picture posted by Alia. The lunch spread comprises of dishes like the famous Bangla Poori- Loochi, sabzi, daal, rice and mishti doi (Bengali sweet curd). The picture reveals that Alia Bhatt's normally healthy diet was greatly compromised when she indulged in Kolkata's famous Rasgulla.

Kolkata: The new Bollywood hub

As of late, several Bollywood films have carried out promotional activities in Kolkata. Further, several film-makers have also chosen the city to shoot various film sequences. Whilst promoting their film, Hooda and Alia also decided to explore the streets of Kolkata. As per reports, the Highway duo was frenzied by fans while they were exploring the city. In order to tackle the traffic, the team of Highway and security staff had to intervene in the duo’s sightseeing tour.

ALSO READ: Times When Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Shared Screen & Showcased Sizzling Chemistry

Highway hit the box office on 21 February 2014, while Alia’s Instagram post dates back to January 2014, when she was promoting the film in Kolkata. The film was directed and co-produced by Imtiaz Ali and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The music of this movie was composed by veteran singer and music director A.R. Rahman. The film narrates the story of a girl who experiences freedom after being kidnapped.

The Social Media Guru

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram profile has over 48 million followers. The actress is extremely active on social media and is also a great social media influencer. Recently, the actress shared a sunkissed selfie on Instagram. According to Bhatt’s caption, actress Anushka Sharma inspired her to find a sunlit spot in her home.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt & Other Actors Who Played The Traditional South Indian Lady In Films

On the Work Front

Alia was last spotted in the family drama Kalank. As per reports, the young actress has several films lined up for this year. Some of Bhatt’s upcoming films include Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Udta Punjab': Behind-the-scenes Moments From The 2016 Film

Image Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.