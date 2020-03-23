Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Brahmastra' Postponed To 2021 Amid Coronavirus?

The worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has put many countries under lockdown. Local governments of these affected nations have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. This has affected the film industry too. Most of all the films' release schedules are suffering as all the theatres have been shut down. This has also affected the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor film Brahmastra. The film was supposed to release in December 2020 but has been reportedly moved from its final release date. Here is all we know so far.

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra postponed to 2021

It was reported that the release date of the film was disrupted due to Coronavirus. It was reported that the shooting schedule of the film has been called off until further notice. The film was supposed to release on December 4, 2020, but it is highly unlikely that the production of the film will be completed by then. This means that the film will be moved even further. With Brahmastra likely to release in 2021, 2020 would then be the second year in a row with no releases for Ranbir Kapoor.

On the professional front

Ranbir Kapoor is also going to be seen in movies like Shamshera and a yet-untitled Kishore Kumar biopic. It is being heavily speculated that Anurag Basu is working on a script for the Kishore Kumar biopic. The director has previously worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi and Jagga Jasoos.



Brahmastra is a mythological action-adventure film. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

