Alia Bhatt Has Not Dropped Out Of SS Rajamouli Upcoming Magnum Opus 'RRR': Reports

Alia Bhatt is evidently one of the most successful actors working in the Hindi film industry right now. With a number of blockbuster hits and upcoming films in her kitty, Alia Bhatt evidently keeps busy throughout the year with shoots, brand integrations and promotional events. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt has left the SS Rajamouli's RRR cast due to date conflicts. But reportedly, the makers of the film have now revealed that Alia Bhatt is indeed still a part of the film.

Alia Bhatt has not walked out of SS Rajamouli's RRR

RRR is one of the most ambitious films in the Telugu film industry since Jr. NTR and Ram Charan will be coming together on-screen under SS Rajamouli's directorship. A source close to the film has now revealed to a leading news daily and confirmed that Alia Bhatt is still a part of the RRR cast and will commence her shoot in May 2020. The source also revealed that the majority of the film has been shot and Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play a short but pivotal role in the film.

The source has also revealed that RRR is shaping up as expected by the makers and thus they are very happy with the film so far. The film is reportedly a fictionalised look back at the life Komaram Bheem and Sitarama Raju coupled with a modern-day portion too. Jr. NTR will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem whereas Ram Charan will essay the role of Sitarama Raju.

While speaking to a news daily, director SS Rajamouli had revealed that in RRR, he has tried to show a fictionalised version of what would have happened if Komoram Bheem and Sitaram Raju would have met in modern-day and befriended each other. Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt will be paired opposite to Ram Charan. RRR is expected to release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021.

