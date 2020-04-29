Alia Bhatt's Photos Is A Bookworm And These Pictures Are Proof

Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood's most popular contemporary actors who has impressed the critics and audience over the years. Her social media game is as strong as her choice of scripts. Alia Bhatt's photos on social media inspire her fans and they showcase her unique sense of style and fashion. Recently, the stunning actress has grown fond of reading books. Listed below are some of Alia Bhatt's photos that prove she is an absolute bookworm.

READ:Alia Bhatt's Quarantine Life Includes Quality Time With Friends On Video Call; See Pic

Alia Bhatt's photos that prove she is a bookworm:

READ:Alia Bhatt's Songs That Tug At One's Heartstrings; 'Samjhawan', 'Dilbaro' And Others

From reading Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs to Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J. K. Rowling, Alia Bhatt has turned into a total bookworm. The stunning actress who is seen making YouTube videos has now turned her liking towards books. Alia also shared an image of her penned notes showcasing her desire to learn something new.

READ:Unseen Pic Of The Day: See Alia Bhatt's Transformation From A Cuddly Baby To A Stunner

READ:Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte & Other Celebs Share What They Are Reading This World Book Day

Alia Bhatt's photos during the lockdown have impressed fans and their comments are proof. The actress has picked new hobbies and urged fans to do the same. Alia was also seen indulging in a group chat with her friends. She also tried her hand at making delicious banana bread.

READ:Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt And Others' Hidden Skills Are Surfacing During Lockdown

READ:Bhumi Pednekar To Alia Bhatt, Celebs Who Aced Messy Ponytail Look Gracefully

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.