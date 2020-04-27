Alia Bhatt's Quarantine Life Includes Quality Time With Friends On Video Call; See Pic

Alia Bhatt has been an active user of social media. She has been dominating the internet with her cute and adorable posts that shared her life experiences. She has also been updating her fans about how her quarantine life is going. Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her laptop screen while she was talking to her friends on a video call. This has become a usual activity amongst the people as it remains the only option to interact with friends while maintaining social distancing. Read more to know about Alia Bhatt’s Instagram.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Photos With Her Co-stars That Show Her Heartwarming Bond With Them

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Photos With Her Sister Pooja Bhatt Reflect Their Unbreakable Bond; See Pics

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a picture of herself as she interacts with her friends on a Zoom call. The picture shows how Alia keeps herself connected with her friends during this coronavirus lockdown. She captioned the picture with, “Alone together”. Ali Bhatt’s Instagram also shows how the Student Of The Year actor has been coping up with the lockdown. She has shared a number of posts as she spends her time reading some new books or cooking some delicious food. Here are some of her posts from Instagram.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Sunglasses | Check Out

Alia Bhatt's Kalank

On the professional end, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in 2019 action/drama film, Kalank. Kalank showed how six individuals from different families experience the sufferings of love, betrayal, revenge and depression. The film managed to bring in a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was directed by Abhishek Verman and managed to bring in around ₹150 crores through box office collection.

Also Read | When Alia Bhatt's Instagram Gave Aesthetic Vibes To Fans, See Pics

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Alia Bhatt, Celebs Who Aced Messy Ponytail Look Gracefully

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.