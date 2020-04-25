Alia Bhatt's Reaction Seeing Her Parents Cook Together Is Every Daughter Ever

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan uploaded a video of cooking with her husband, Mahesh Bhatt amid the lockdown. The two can be seen cooking together and while Soni Razdan instructed Mahesh Bhatt on what to do next and how to do it, Mahesh Bhatt wished people a happy Ramzan as he stirred the pan. As soon as the video went up, daughter Alia Bhatt could not hold herself back and reacted to it immediately.

Alia Bhatt reaction to her parents' cooking video on Instagram

While there were many celebrities and fans who commented on the post, it was Alia Bhatt’s reaction that caught everyone’s eye. The actor expressed her amazement at the fact that her parents were cooking food together in the kitchen. As she exclaimed ‘OMG’ followed by many emoticons, the actor was surely caught by surprise. Along with her, Shaheen Bhatt too commented on the post. Check out her comment below.

Not just Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, but there were many other celebrities who commented on the post. While some of them called the video sweet and cute, others seemed to be loving the video. Check out their comments below.

On one of Alia Bhatt's youtube videos, she had once told her fans how her mother is a great cook. In the same video, she had told her fans that her mother, Soni Razdan always has great recipes up her sleeves and everybody loves the food she cooks. Apparently, when she saw her father take classes from her mother, she was surprised by that, but seemed delighted as well.

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

