Ramayan's Deepika Chikhlia Aka Sita 'shocked' At How The Show Is Edited During Rerun

The re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has kept viewers glued to the screen and has reminded everyone of DD National's golden days. While the rerun of the show has broken many viewership records, fans were upset with the way some prominent scenes had been edited out of it. Deepika Chikhlia, who portrays the role of Sita in Ramayan, told a media portal that she was surprised as well as shocked as and when she would see many scenes and shots chopped out of the series. 

Reminiscing about old days, Deepika Chikhlia told a media portal that she wished people would have gotten to see the rerun without the edits and cropping scenes out. Fans had taken to social media to express their disappointment in how some major scenes, like Rama and Laxaman's abduction by Ahiravan, the reunion of Laxaman with Urmila, and Bharat forgiving his mother, have been cut. Check out some tweets below.

