Ramayan's Deepika Chikhlia Aka Sita 'shocked' At How The Show Is Edited During Rerun

The re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has kept viewers glued to the screen and has reminded everyone of DD National's golden days. While the rerun of the show has broken many viewership records, fans were upset with the way some prominent scenes had been edited out of it. Deepika Chikhlia, who portrays the role of Sita in Ramayan, told a media portal that she was surprised as well as shocked as and when she would see many scenes and shots chopped out of the series.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan Throws A Fun Film Quiz To Fans; Netizens Reply With Most Amusing Answers

Reminiscing about old days, Deepika Chikhlia told a media portal that she wished people would have gotten to see the rerun without the edits and cropping scenes out. Fans had taken to social media to express their disappointment in how some major scenes, like Rama and Laxaman's abduction by Ahiravan, the reunion of Laxaman with Urmila, and Bharat forgiving his mother, have been cut. Check out some tweets below.

Read | Ranveer Singh Falls Into A Dhol While Dancing To Deepika's 'Nagada'; Watch Hilarious Video

Request fans of Ramayan to tweet #RestoreRamayan at the actors, @DDNational & Sagars so that we can finally get the full version of this masterpiece and Shri Krishna from the original telecast. #RamanandSagar ‘s artistry deserves better. #RamayanOnDDNational — JanakiRaghunath (@siyarambhakt) April 18, 2020

@DDNational In Ramayan number of seen cutted ,where Ram and Laxman kidnapped by Ahiravan in patallok. This seen not shown,Hanuman son makardawaj also not shown — Amaranth (@Amarant36966520) April 18, 2020

Today’s episode of #RamayanOnDDNational skips Lakshman-Urmila reunion and the key scene of Ram making Bharat forgive Kaikeyi, which is so vital to his character. DVDs have also cut it. Time to #RestoreRamayan @DDnational @shivsagarchopra @arungovil12https://t.co/y0gOGrMqJ1 — JanakiRaghunath (@siyarambhakt) April 18, 2020

Very disappointed to see that many scenes in Ramayana are not shown by @DDNational .



Scene where LORD HANUMANA tearing - open his chest and showing picture of #SIYA_RAM within it. #Ramayana #RamayanOnDDNational https://t.co/hhWuaDNRh3 — kamini Sharma (@secret___soul) April 19, 2020

Read | Kamal Haasan's Song 'Avirum Anbum' Brings Hope, Love & Positivity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Read | Amala Paul Talks About The Importance Of Self-love; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.