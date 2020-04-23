Kamal Haasan's Song 'Avirum Anbum' Brings Hope, Love & Positivity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

South Indian actor and politician Kamal Haasan has been constantly doing his bit towards spreading positivity and has been suggesting ways to handle the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, he has penned, sung and directed Avirum Anbum, a song on hope, positivity and love in these testing times. The song features several notable names in the South Indian industry who have lent their voice for this melodious song and has been released by Think Music India.

Notable names from South Indian industry have been featured in 'Avirum Anbum'

The people who have sung the song include Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram and Mugen. The song was released on a zoom call with representatives of media as well and for the first time, a song was released in front of the media where all the parties were safe at their homes. The track has received a huge thumbs up from the audience.

Though Avirum Anbum is the brainchild of Kamal Haasan and has been composed by Ghibran, the idea of the song was born out of a conversation the two had and Kamal suggested that they make an anthem song on Pandemic. It is believed that there is certain psychiatry in music and that, such songs help people stay positive in difficult times. Avirum Anbum aims to motivate people to approach the situation knowing that We as a nation will come out of this, stronger than before.

'Avirum Anbum' Song

Apart from the song, Kamal Haasan has been regularly writing to the central government about measures which should be taken to overcome this crisis. The actor recently wrote a letter urging the government to increase the health care budget after the pandemic similar to how it is in most other countries. With Avirum Anbum, Mr. Haasan tries to bring love, hope, knowledge and positivity in the hearts and minds of people in a time of uncertainty.

