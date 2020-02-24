Shraddha Kapoor Says Remo D'Souza's Contribution Is "beyond The Numbers And Box Office"

The film Streer Dancer 3D had been a trending topic with a lot of people expecting some outstanding scenes from the film. But the Shraddha Kapoor starrer managed to get a set of mixed reviews for the actors' performances in the film. The movie’s Box Office collection also reduced gradually, and it managed to collect around 50 crores. The Aashiqui 2 star spoke to a publishing house about her film’s lukewarm performance. Here's what Shraddha Kapoor had to say about Street Dancer 3D’s performance.

Shraddha Kapoor on Street Dancer 3D's performance

Shraddha Kapoor had a conversation with a media house about her latest release and revealed her views about the film. She revealed that being a part of the film was a shocker for her and praised Remo D’Souza for his efforts.

The star also said that Remo managed to create an exclusive platform through his films. Shraddha Kapoor also said that Remo’s contribution to the film goes beyond the numbers and box office.

Shraddha is currently prepping up for her upcoming action drama, Baaghi 3.



Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movies

Baaghi 3 is the third addition to the famous Bollywood action thriller franchise and has featured Tiger as the lead in all three films. The latest movie is supposed to hit the cinemas on March 3, 2020, and been getting much attention from the fans. Baaghi 3 is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being produced under the Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

Smack. Whack. Attack.

That's how Ronnie breaks the record of fastest 100Mn views in 3 days!

Watch it if you haven't already. #Baaghi3Trailerhttps://t.co/zFk2VRCc2V pic.twitter.com/YTGM9d5LcY — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 9, 2020

