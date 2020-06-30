'India’s Best Dancer' Producer Confirms When The Show Will Go On Floors

As the state governments have started giving permission to resume the shoots for TV shows, film, and web-series, popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, will also soon join the bandwagon. According to a recent media report, the show, judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis, is expected to be back in the living rooms by the third week of July. Reportedly, the makers have charted out a plan to start the shoot on July 13.

India's Best Dancer to resume work

Talking to a leading news portal, Ranjeet Thakur, the producer, informed that there will be no live audience during the shoot. He also asserted that the crew has been cut down from 500 to 160-180. Explaining his plan in detail, Thakur added that the crew members will be divided into zones and will not cross paths on the set. He further added that there will be separate teams for technical, the stage, the backstage, and the contestant areas. Thakur also assured that there will be 'zero physical touch' among the present crew members on the set.

READ | 'India's Best Dancer' March 21, 22 Update: Rutuja Junnarkar & Malaika Arora Dance

As the conversation moved ahead, Thakur revealed that to minimise the manpower, for the first four weeks, there will be no stunt-used performances or those involving big props. The contestants of India's Best Dancer will be able to do the stunt-based or prop-based performance only after the team will develop a work culture with the new SOPs. The report further quoted him saying that only six contestants will be allowed into the area at a time.

READ | India's Best Dancer Update For Feb 29/March 1: Hunt For India's Best Dancer Begins

The makers have prohibited families and masks, gloves and face shields will be mandatory, along with regular sanitisation of the set. Ranjeet also shared that the contestants will start rehearsals by July 1. Talking about the choreographers, who are currently at their hometown, Ranjeet added that they will be replaced. He concluded the conversation and said that the team will finish the work as soon as possible as there will be no wastage of time and a lot of multitasking.

READ | 'India's Best Dancer' March 21, 22 Update: Rutuja Junnarkar & Malaika Arora Dance

India's Best Dancer is a dance reality show introduced by Sony TV. The show started on February 29, 2020. The episodes go on-air on weekends, that is Saturday-Sunday. Comedian Bharti Singh along with hubby Harsh Limbachiyaa are credited as the hosts of the show.

READ | 'India's Best Dancer' Contestant & Her Parents Get A Beautiful Gift For Judge Malaika

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.