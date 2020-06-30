Shivin Narang Shares 'biggest Achievement' From 'Beyhadh 2'; Says 'it's One Of A Kind'

Recently, actor Shivin Narang opened up about the Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2. In a brief conversation, with a leading news portal, Shivin Narang asserted that Beyhadh 2 was a 'one of a kind' and not an ordinary saas-bahu serial. Shivin Narang also commented on the speculation of being joining the star cast of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5.

Shivin Narang's take on Beyhadh 2, Naagin 5 and Chadeya Fitoor

Interestingly, Shivin Narang said that Beyhadh 2's story was 'very different' and each character had a lot to do in the show. Saying that Beyhadh 2 was neither a story revolving around home politics nor had a supernatural story angle, but still, the audience loved it. Shivin further added that Beyhadh 2 was the number 1 show across all the platforms when it was running and called it 'the biggest achievement' for the team. Comparing the thriller-drama with other serials on TV, Shivin Narang shared that the second installment of Beyhadh 2 as a brand has taken the content to another mark.

As the conversation moved ahead, Shivin Narang was asked to clear the air around the rumours of him playing the lead in Naagin 5, to which he denied. Explaining further, Shivin asserted that he is taking a break right now and does not want to risk his or his family’s health. But, the actor will soon start working on something new as the world has started unlocking. He concluded saying that as the things are yet to fall into places, he feels it will be too early to reveal details now.

The report also quoted the 29-year-old actor talking about his latest music-video, Chadeya Fitoor, also featuring Miss Universe India 2019 Vartika Singh. Shivin stated two reasons for signing Chadeya Fitoor, helmed by Shahid Mallya and Deedar Kaur. First, the song and second, the story of the song. He also gave a special mention to the location of the song for signing it. He shared that not a lot of people have heard about Kyrgyzstan. He concluded saying that it was a very exotic location.

Talking about the professional front, Shivin was last seen playing the lead in Sony's popular series Beyhadh 2. Apart from him and Jennifer Winget, the show also featured Ashish Chowdhry. The makers recently confirmed that the show has been axed. The last episode was telecasted on March 31.

