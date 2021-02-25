Alia Bhatt's 'screen Presence' In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser Leaves Ram Charan Impressed

Ever since the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped the teaser of the highly-anticipated Alia Bhatt starrer on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to shower it with praises, including Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar to name a few. On the other hand, from the South Indian film industry, her RRR co-star Ram Charan also expressed their excitement for the film's release on Twitter. Ram Charan was all-praise about Alia's "screen presence" in the much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Strikes 'Gangubai' Pose At Bhansali's B'day Dinner & Poses With Director; Watch

Ram Charan is "looking forward" to Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

On February 24, 2021, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser took the internet by storm and went on to top YouTube's trending list in no time from release. In less than 24 hours, the teaser has already garnered over a whopping 7 million views and more than 136K likes. Along with becoming a trending topic of discussion among netizens on social media, Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Gangubai Kathiawadi also received immense love from her celebrity pals as well. The Sadak 2 actor, who has been busy with the shoot of the Telugu period-drama RRR and the Hindi epic fantasy Brahmastra, is currently basking in heaps of praise by not only Bollywood stars but also Tollywood stars.

Also Read | Who Was Gangubai Kathiawadi? Find Out If Alia Bhatt's Film Is Based On A True Story

Soon after the teaser of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial released, Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to share his reaction to the same. In his tweet, the Yevadu star wrote, "Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir! Great screen presence @aliaa08 Looking forward to the film. #GangubaiKathiawadiTeaser". For the unversed, Ram will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia for the first time in RRR.

Check out Ram Charan's Twitter post below:

Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir!

Great screen presence @aliaa08

Looking forward to the film. https://t.co/NBJMTu9dJI #GagubaiKathiawadiTeaser — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 24, 2021

Also Read | 'Absolutely Brilliant': Neetu Kapoor Praises Alia's Act In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser

On the other hand, the Baahubali director SS Rajamauli also took to the micro-blogging platform to express being impressed with the Raazi actor's Gangubai avatar. He wrote, "Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:)". The filmmaker added, "Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen."

Take a look:

Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:)

Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen.https://t.co/Pap5v5pWod — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 24, 2021

Watch the teaser of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on YouTube here:

Also Read | 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Cast Will Have These Actors In Prominent Roles, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.