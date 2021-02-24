Who Was Gangubai Kathiawadi? Find Out If Alia Bhatt's Film Is Based On A True Story

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser has taken over social media. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film is one of the most highly anticipated releases in 2021. Now that the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser has released many audience members are wondering, who was Gangubai Kathiawadi? Find out below.

Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to release his highly anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi on July 30, 2021. Ahead of the film’s release, the film’s teaser premiered. Alia Bhatt’s avatar in the titular role is creating immense buzz on social media. Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, SLB’s film is based on one of the 13 women from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was known for running Mumbai’s famous red-light area, Kamathipura. According to Hindustan Times’ report, Gangubai Kathiawadi was from Gujarat’s Kathiawad hence the surname. Since she used to run several brothels in Kamathipura back in the 1960s she was also known as Gangubai Kothewali.

Also read | 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser: Bollywood Celebrities Shower Love On Alia Bhatt

Mafia Queens of Mumbai

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s early life

As a renowned brothel owner, Gangubai had a deep connection with the underworld. But Gangubai was not born with this immense power and influence. She ran away from Gujarat to Mumbai to join the film industry and become an actor. So, to pursue her dreams, Gangu ran away with her father’s clerk in hopes of starting a new life. But her lover cheated on her and sold her to a brothel in Kamathipura for â‚¹500.

Source: A still from Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser

Since destiny was not on her side, Gangu soon decided to accept her fate and began working as a sex worker. Gangu’s fame grew and she became one of the most talked-about and in-demand sex workers in Kamathipura. This progression can be seen in the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser. Gangubai’s rich clientele helped her grow her contacts in politics and other businesses.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s entry in the underworld

Mumbai has always been famous for its connection to the underworld. Many Bollywood films have covered this aspect of the notorious underbelly of the city. Back in 1960s, Mumbai’s underworld was primarily run by Haji Mastan, Varadarajan, and Karim Lala. Unfortunately, Gangubai was raped by one of Karim Lala’s gangsters. This incident shook Gangu to the core and she confronted Lala about it. Karim Lala in turn declared Gangubai as his rakhi sister and taught a fatal lesson to her rapist.

Also read | Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Blazes As The 'Matriarch Of Kamathipura'

Gangu becomes ‘Matriarch of Kamathipura’

Her connection to Karim Lala led to this famed sex worker emerging as the ‘Matriarch of Kamathipura’. According to the media portal’s report, Gangubai Kathiawadi was known for her lavish lifestyle often sporting heavy gold jewellery and saris with gold borders. This lavish lifestyle is quite visible in the stills from the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser.

Source: A still from Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser

Apart from running brothels in Kamathipura, Gangubai Kathiawadi was concerned for the well-being of the sex workers. As her political connections grew, Kathiawadi worked tirelessly for the rights of prostitutes. This advocacy even led her to meet then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and talk about the issues sex workers face on a day to day basis.

Also read | Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Netizens React To First Glimpse Of The Alia Bhatt Starrer

Also read | Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Clash With Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' At The Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.