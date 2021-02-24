'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Cast Will Have These Actors In Prominent Roles, See Here

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2021. Ever since its announcement, the movie had been trending all over social media. The makers recently launched the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser and fans have been going gaga over it. As the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser is released, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Gangubai Kathiawadi cast. Gangubai Kathiawadi release date is going to be July 30, 2021. For all the people who are curious to know about the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi, here is everything you need to know about it.

Cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt will be seen in the titular role of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the movie. Her character and the movie is based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s famous book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia Bhatt is seen delivering some of the powerful dialogues in the movie like “Kumari aap ne chhoda nahi aur Srimati kabhi kisi ne banaya hi nahi”. The YouTube description of Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser deems Gangubai as the “Matriarch of Kamathipura”

Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal

Popular TV personality and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari will be making his debut in films with Gangubai Kathiawadi. He is expected to be seen in the role of Ramnik Lal in the movie which is the love interest of Alia Bhatt’s character. He became a household name with his role of Swayam in Dil Dosti Dance. He has appeared in various shows like Girls on Top, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 among others.

Vijay Raaz

Popular Indian actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. There is not much info available about his role as of now. The actor’s breakthrough role came with the movie Monsoon Wedding in 2001. Since then he has been a part of several successful movies like Run, Delhi Belly, Company, Yuva, No Problem, Dedh Ishqiya among others.

Seema Pahwa

Seema Pahwa is also playing an important role in the Gangubai Kathiawadi cast. She has featured in several popular movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala among others. She is also a renowned TV actor with prominent roles in various TV shows over the years. Apart from her acting roles, she has also made her debut in directing with the 2021 movie Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

Ajay Devgn as Kareem Lala

Ajay Devgn is expected to play the role of Kareem Lala in the Gangubai Kathiawadi cast. The role is an important one in terms of the narrative of the movie. He has played the role of a gangster in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Company. In Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai he had played the role of Sultan Mirza whereas in Company he played N Malik.

