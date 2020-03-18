Sadak 2:Final Schedule Of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Pushed Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The shoot of the upcoming Alia Bhatt film, Sadak 2, was stalled due to the widespread Coronavirus pandemic. The shooting was supposed to happen in Ooty in Tamil Nadu. The team was supposed to shoot a song at the location for two days.

The shooting of Sadak 2 postponed

The team of Sadak 2 recently decided to push forward the shoot of a song in Ooty, owing to the Coronavirus threat. The team, which included Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt amongst others, was supposed to shoot for the final part of the film. They had a schedule set for two days where they were planning to shoot a romantic song starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. According to a report by a leading daily, the news was confirmed by actor Pooja Bhatt as she told the leading daily that a large unit was supposed to be involved in this schedule in Ooty and hence they did not want to put anybody at risk.

Pooja Bhatt was also asked about the release date of the film and the possibility of it being pushed ahead. She said that they could decide the release date only after the shoot of this song. She, however, did not brush aside the possibility.

Read SS Rajamouli Worried About Alia Bhatt Quitting His Ambitious 'RRR' Citing Date Issues?

Also read Alia Bhatt Wins A Catan Game During Her Self-quarantine Period; Sis Shaheen Shares A Pic

About Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is an upcoming film which is all set to get the father-daughter trio of Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Mahesh Bhatt together. The film is a sequel to the Sanjay Dutt film, Sadak. Vishesh Films, the producing banner for the film, had also shared a picture of the team together on their official Instagram handle. Have a look at the post here.

Read Did Ranbir Kapoor Miss Out On Rumoured Girlfriend Alia Bhatt's Birthday?

Also read Alia Bhatt Can Only Shop With Sister Shaheen, Reveals That They Shop In A "weird" Way

Image Courtesy: Mahesh Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.