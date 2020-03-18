Alia Bhatt Can Only Shop With Sister Shaheen, Reveals That They Shop In A "weird" Way

Alia Bhatt posted a video with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her YouTube channel. The sister duo can be seen sitting on swings as they answered some questions about each other and their relationship. The two talked about their childhood and how they got along.

Alia and Shaheen like to shop

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt shared that the two like to do many things together. What tops this list is shopping. She shared that the two sisters have a weird way of shopping.

She said that they walk into a shop and pick something up. They then get really bored and just want to go back home and cry about how they did not buy anything. Shaheen added that they never try on clothes. They are in and out of the shop in just 15 minutes. She said that it will be too tedious for someone else to do shopping with them.

The two sisters also answered many other questions regarding each other. Alia revealed that they did not get along for a brief period when they were young. Shaheen said that this could also be because of their age gap. She revealed that Alia used to listen to her talking to boys on the phone. She used to go and complain about it to their mother. Alia Bhatt's family seems to be very tight-knit, as evidenced by the bond between the sisters.

The two sisters have been flourishing in their careers. Alia Bhatt is all set to star in the movie Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Shaheen Bhatt, on the other hand, published a book named I've Never Been (Un) Happier in 2018.

