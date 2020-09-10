Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Bhatt's Cryptic Post About 'profoundly Sick Society'; See

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram account and posted a cryptic message on her profile. The post read a quote by J Krishnamurti, "It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society". Check out the post below.

Shaheen Bhatt is often seen posting her favourite quotes on her Instagram handle. This has come in the wake when several star kids have been subject to a lot of negativity from social media users. Previously, Shaheen Bhatt had posted a picture extending support to actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier this week, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Following which, several Bollywood celebrities posted the same picture expressing their opinion on how media trials should be discouraged.

Many Bollywood celebrities stood up for Rhea Chakraborty as they feel that the media trial was unfair and is swaying the public opinion.

The post read, "roses are red violets are blue. Let's smash the patriarchy me and you". Apart from Shaheen, many Bollywood celebrities were seen posting this picture to express that they discourage media trials. Check out the post below.

Many Bollywood celebrities have been receiving a lot of backlash from netizens online in wake of debates about nepotism prevalent in Bollywood industry and how the outsiders are treated in the Bollywood film industry. The Bhatt sisters, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, have disabled their comment section on their social media handles after the backlash they had been receiving lately. They have been maintaining a low profile since the past few months.

Sadak 2 Trailer

However, they were also subjected to a lot of criticism when Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 had come out. It was because the producers of the film, Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt had reportedly made some distasteful comments regarding late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after his tragic death. Social media users had disliked the trailer of the film on YouTube and had boycotted the film to show that they did not receive the comments in a good light.

On another note, Shaheen Bhatt had recently posted a series of pictures of Alia Bhatt that she had clicked herself for a magazine photoshoot. Yet both the sisters have been maintaining a low profile and have disabled their comment section due to the negative comment that they have been subjected to on social media.

Image credits: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

