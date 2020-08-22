Pooja Bhatt's Instagram Going Private To Alia Wishing BFF; A Look At Bhatt Sisters' Week

The Bhatt sisters are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and include Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Needless to say, the trio enjoys a humongous fan following on social media. Here is a weekly roundup of what they were up to on social media this week.

Alia Bhatt's weekly round up

Alia Bhatt was only seen promoting her upcoming film Sadak 2 on all her social media platforms. The actor was seen posting many clips and posters from the much-anticipated film. Check out some of the posts below.

Alia also wished her best friend on social media. She posted a video along with a heartfelt note, where she expressed that the video sums up her relationship with the best friend, which was that they always have fun together, feel free and that they are together forever. Check out the post below.

Pooja Bhatt's weekly roundup

Pooja Bhatt too was seen promoting her upcoming film, Sadak 2. However, netizens directed heavy criticism towards the Bhatt family, and Pooja was seen responding to the negative comments with a positive outlook. Pooja was seen trying to slam the trolls by stating that ‘haters and lovers are two sides of the same coin’. Check out the tweet below.

ðŸ˜„Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes! ðŸ™ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 13, 2020

Pooja Bhatt recently made her Instagram account private after the constant death threats and rape threats. Before going private, she explained the reason why she was doing the same. She revealed that the constant threats she has been receiving from netizens are a form of cyberbullying in her opinion. She revealed that she did not want to put up with any more negativity that people were bringing to her through social media.

Pooja Bhatt also wrote that if anyone wants to see what she is doing on social media, they must send her a follow request. She further added that if they wish to talk to her, they must cut out the abuse. Check out the post below.

Shaheen Bhatt's weekly round up

Shaheen Bhatt was also seen promoting Sadak 2 on her social media handles. She posted the poster of the latest song from the film. Shaheen recently posted a picture of her cats together, where her two cats are sitting on a table and looking at the camera. She captioned the post as, “If cats could talk - they wouldn’t.” Check out the post below.

