Shaheen Bhatt And Alia Bhatt Ace Social Distancing In The Cutest Way Ever; See Pic

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt have been spending their time under self-quarantine with each other and have been dishing out major sibling goals through their social media updates. Shaheen's latest Instagram update has the cute-meter tripping over where they can be seen touching their noses with each other with a glass pane in between and the most adorable smiles on their faces.

The Bhatt sisters totally bring out the children in them as they drive the lockdown blues away with their radiant smiles. They also seem to have their social distancing game on point. Shaheen has captioned the post, "Hi Sweetie" to which Alia has promptly replied "hi sweetie" through her comment.

Have a look:

While their fans and followers on social media poured their hearts out for the sisters, mother Soni Razdan had all hearts for her daughters. Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni also commented on the post saying "Too too cute @shaheenb @aliaabhatt ❤️❤️❤️".

While shaheen is a celebrated author, Alia Bhatt has recently found her love in books through J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. The 2 States actor shared an update through her Instagram recently and described her feelings of going through all the amazing parts of the book and how she got introduced to the wizardly world. Shaheen shared the video through her social media account and expressed her pride through the caption which read, "There are no words to describe how giddy this makes me as an (over)zealous Harry Potter fan. This video is now my Patronus. ✨"

Have a look:

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank opposite actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan. The actor will be seen next in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 which is a sequel to his previous 1991 film Sadak. The sequel features actors Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

