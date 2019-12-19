Alia Bhatt's Stunning Looks In White Outfits That Will Steal Your Heart

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. Right from a tender age she aspired to become an actress. She has proved her skills with films like Student of the Year, Raazi, Gully Boy, Kalank, etc. She likes to try something new every now and then. Along with acting, she is also a singer and now a YouTuber as well. Alia is not only good with her acting skills but also has a great taste in fashion. Listed below are some of Alia Bhatt's best white outfit looks that shall definitely steal your heart.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram: Take inspiration from some of her best white outfits

Alia Bhatt looks chic in this pure white gown. The gown has a long trail to it. The gown has a simple yet elegant touch to it with the strapless look baring her toned shoulders. The sheer lace detailed gown hugs Alia in all the right places. The actress keeps it simple with no accessories on and a natural makeup look.

Alia Bhatt looks regal in this Indian look. The actress has paired up a stylish Indian suit in white. The actress has worn a matching kurta palazzo set that looks quirky with the spaghetti straps. The actress has delicately held the dupatta while posing for the camera. Alia has kept it simple with just a pair of chunky earrings.

Another quirky look pulled up by Alia Bhatt. The actress looks great while on holiday. Alia dons an elegant white summer dress with a shawl. The actress looks quite happy as she has her petite basket, ice cream and shades on.

