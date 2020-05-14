Kiara Advani Or Alia Bhatt: Who Styled The Floral Gown Better?

Floral prints and embroidery artwork in clothing always bring a unique sense of styling in an outfit. Floral clothing is perfect for every season be it spring or winter. Bollywood celebrities love to slay in florals. Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt are two popular Bollywood actors who have time and again followed the floral trend. The style icons always come up with newer and updated style of this trend. Both Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt were spotted wearing floral gowns.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani opted for a floral mesh gown for one of her photoshoots. The body-hugging floral gown features mesh sleeves that are finished by floral bordering. Kiara Advani’s gown also features mesh clothing wrapped around her waist which ends up in a small train towards the bottom. The thigh-high slit is showing off Kiara’s gorgeous skin.

The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and accessories. The actor rounded off her floral gown with nude statement heels. Centre-partitioned sleek hair left open completes this look of Kiara Advani.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a stunning floral gown to attend 2019’s Zee Cine Awards. The sleeveless gown features a plunging neckline. The gown also has floral work done all over it. With this ensemble, Alia Bhatt's accessory choice came as no surprise to the fans.

The diva is known to have a thing for minimalistic pieces. Hence the diva Kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal makeup. The diva left her sleek hair open with strands of hair left loose which were gently caressing her cheeks. Her statement earrings and floral hairband completed this look.

