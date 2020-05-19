Alia Bhatt's 'Udta Punjab' And Other Such Films Depicting Drug Addiction; See Here

Depiction of drugs took the centre stage in the Hindi film industry with the whole controversy during the time of Udta Punjab. However, it was not the first time that a director ventured to make a film on the topic. Drugs and Bollywood films have had a long drawn relationship. While many films featured protagonists who were addicted to it, some showed the character fighting their addiction. Here is a list of films that tried to portray drug addiction in the most realistic manner.

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab is a crime movie released in the year 2016. The plot of the film revolves around four lives that have been gravely affected by the drug abuse issue existing in the state of Punjab. Alia Bhatt’s character in the film is sexually and physically tortured after she tries to sell some cocaine that she found just by chance. The film also shows drug addiction of singer Tommy Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) and how this affects his relationships. The film has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey who also contributed to the story of the film. The film features actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

Fashion

Fashion is a 2008 drama film directed and co-produced by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film features an ensemble cast of Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Arbaaz Khan, Mugdha Godse and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles. The film narrates the journey of Meghna Mathur (Priyanka) from a small-town girl to a supermodel. From the songs to its storyline, all the aspects of the film were appreciated. The film reportedly made a collection of 600 million at the box office and was a commercial hit. Fashion depicts Kangana's character as a drug-addicted who soon experiences a downfall and dies due to drug overdose.

Go Goa Gone

The 2013 film Go Goa Gone revolves around a group of friends who are seeking fun on an island which is soon infested with humans who turn into zombies after consuming a particular type of drug. The film gathered much attention because of its different storyline. The cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari in the lead roles.

Recently, the film completed seven years of its release and to celebrate this, some of the leading actors along with the directors, Raj and DK and music composers Sachin-Jigar appeared in a video clip. A sequel was announced in 2019 but was pushed ahead to 2020 due to the unavailability of the actors, as per reports. The film is probably the only film where drugs were seen, not as the problem, but as an answer to destroy zombies.

