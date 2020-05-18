Alia Bhatt's Best Scenes With Varun Dhawan In The Film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'

Alia Bhatt is known to be one of Bollywood's finest actors who has impressed the masses with her consistently brilliant performances. Alia Bhatt's films include Raazi, Gully Boy, Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Student Of The Year, and many more. The actor has romanced many co-stars and one of them happens to be Varun Dhawan. Together they have appeared in multiple films and the audience has loved the on-screen pair. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starred in films like Kalank, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Student Of The Year. Listed below are some of Alia Bhatt's and Varun Dhawan's funny scenes from their 2017 movie Badrinath ki Dulhania.

Alia Bhatt's funny scenes from her 2017 flick, Badrinath ki Dulhania

Badri meets Vaidehi

This is one of the funny scenes between Badri and Vaidehi. Badri gets on the bus in which Vaidehi is travelling and tries to woo her. He tells her that he wishes to marry her. Vaidehi mocks and challenges him and she gets the people around laughing at him. Badri tries to be naive and tells her about his feelings for her but Vaidehi being the strong and independent woman rejects him. Badri gets down from the bus disheartened while Vaidehi rejoices her victory.

Vaidehi mocks Badri

This is one of the other scenes from the film that is noteworthy as well as funny, as Alia's character ends up mocking Varun's character. Vaidehi is seen talking to some men who are indulging into some sort of an illegal deal in the middle of an occasion. She asks Badri to be quiet and talks to the men, putting them in their place and asking them to take their 'deal' elsewhere. Badri is awestruck by Vaidehi's demeanour as she mocks him and leaves the scene.

Vaidehi and Badri's bitter-sweet argument

This is another scene from the film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The scene holds much significance as Vaidehi challenges Badri's love for her. She tells him that she is ready to leave her job and everything for him if he can convince his father to let her work post marriage. Badri's silence fuels Vaidehi's anger and she questions his love for her. Vaidehi pushes Badri's buttons and tells him that he is ready to hurt her and the whole town but does not have the guts to talk to his own father.

