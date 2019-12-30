Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Pictures That Broke The Internet In 2019

The year 2019 will soon be coming to an end. But Bollywood has certainly given us some beautiful memories in this year to cherish. There were many significant events which took place in Bollywood in the year 2019. This year saw the release of some films which went on to become huge box office success like Gully Boy, Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dream Girl and Bala. But there were some pictures shared by these celebs which literally broke the internet.

Here are some pictures from Bollywood which made headlines in the year 2019

Alia Bhatt in the Kapoor family's traditional Christmas lunch

The fans were in for a surprise when Neetu Kapoor shared the lovely family picture of the entire Kapoor family from their Christmas celebrations. But what stole the show is that this was the first time that Ranbir Kapoor's ladylove Alia Bhatt was also a part of the celebrations. The fans could not stop raving about her presence in the celebrations. Apart from Alia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur also raised the cuteness meter in the picture.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first wedding anniversary celebration

Fans were swooning over the first wedding anniversary pictures of their beloved 'DeepVeer'. The couple rung in their anniversary at Tirupathi Balaji and at the Golden Temple. While Deepika looked resplendent in a Sabyasachi red saree, Ranveer looked handsome in a golden sherwani. Their pictures made the fans fall in love with them all over again.

Priyanka Chopra displayed her photoshop skills

The netizens felt bad for Nick Jonas as he shared a picture where he can be seen feeling alone sans his wife Priyanka while his brothers Joe and Kevin can be seen sharing a cozy moment with their better halves. However, to make up for her absence in the picture, the Quantico actor photoshopped herself in Nick's arms. Her caption was all the more endearing. Priyanka wrote that she will always be there for him while sharing the picture.

