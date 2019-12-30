Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoy The Sunshine After Snowy Mountains, See Pictures

Christmas seems to be high-spirited and rejoicing for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The two lovebirds have celebrated Christmas 2019 in quite a unique way, by preparing and decorating cute Christmas cookies. Priyanka Chopra also enjoyed the snowmobile ride. On Christmas eve, Nick Jonas shared a video of their special celebration where the couple rolled in the festive vibe, with cuddles and love.

Priyanka and Nick escaped to the Mammoth Mountains in California, to enjoy the snow and its captivating beauty. Looks like Priyanka did not want to leave the place at all, but who knew she had another surprise waiting for her by husband Nick.

From snow to the ocean, Priyanka Chopra's new vacation picture is adorable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the time of their lives as they enjoyed extended Christmas vacation at Mammoth Lakes, California. Nick, who gifted a ‘Batmobile’ to Priyanka for Christmas, also shared a video of the two snow tubing. Recently Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a goodbye post, twinning with Nick Jonas, while they posed for the camera joyfully. In the caption, she wrote, “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning”.

The duo just bid adieu to California, and have now escaped to an ocean, to enjoy the sunshine by the beach. On Monday, Priyanka took to her social media to share her picture, in which she was seen relaxing by the beach. The Sky Is Pink actor was seen enjoying the warmth of the sun, in a white beachwear, with a glass of wine in her hand. The next picture showed Priyanka and Nick all relaxed and happy. Have a look.

On the professional front, Priyanka recently made her Bollywood comeback with The Sky Is Pink. She is currently shooting for her Netflix film The White Tiger. Nick, on the other hand, earned a Grammy nomination for Sucker with Jonas Brothers. He also featured in the recently-released film Jumanji: The Next Level.

