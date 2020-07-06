'Sadak 2' Cast Looks Like A Right Blend Of Skill And Beauty; Check Out The List Here

Sadak 2 is an upcoming film which has created a lot of buzz amongst people. It is the sequel of the 1991 super hit film Sadak which is remembered amongst the iconic works of actor Sanjay Dutt. The second part is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar along with six other films.

Sadak 2 has also been an epitome of the nepotism debate since it brings together a number of star kids and renowned filmmakers. Here is a look at the cast of the film which has been a topic of discussion on the internet lately.

The cast of Sadak 2

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is considered one of the most talented actors of Bollywood in the present era. Sadak 2 will be the actor's first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt, which is creating quite some anticipation amongst people. She is known for her work in films like Raazi, Highway, and Gully Boy.

2. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is a veteran actor who has time and again proved his calibre and passion for the craft. He will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film Sadak 2, after playing the lead role in the first film. In Sadak, the actor played the role of a taxi driver who falls in love with a sex worker and is willing to go to any extent in order to be with her. Sanjay Dutt is known for his role in films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Vaastav.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is a rising star who is much-loved for the different kind of roles he plays. The actor is expected to play one of the lead characters in the film Sadak 2. He made his debut with the film London Dreams and is known for his role in films like Aashiqui 2, and OK Jaanu.

4. Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is a Bollywood actor who is much-loved for her role in films like Zakhm, and Angaaray. The actor has also been a part of the first film, Sadak, and will now be collaborating with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister, Alia Bhatt. In the first instalment, she played the role of a sex worker who falls in love with a taxi driver and makes her way out of the unpleasant place.

5. Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover is a much-loved veteran actor who is known for portraying some iconic negative roles. He has played a number of varied negative characters in his career. The actor is remembered for his work in films like Gangster and I Am Kalam. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Sooryavanshi and Mumbai Saga.

6. Vaibhav Choudhary

Vaibhav Choudhary is a rising star who has been leaving quite some impact on the minds of the audience. He is known for his role in recent films like Good Newwz, Luka Chuppi, and Satyameva Jayate. He will play a crucial role in Sadak 2 and is also all set to be seen in films like Attack, The Big Bull, and Radhe.

7. Babrak Akbari

Babrak Akhbari is all set to be seen in the film, Sadak 2, in a negative and important role. The actor has previously worked in films like Panipat and Hungerkonstnaren. He will also be seen in the upcoming John Abraham starrer, Attack.

8. Abdul Quadir Amin

Abdul Quadir Amin is a Bollywood actor who is seen in short yet impactful roles. He has worked in films like Paltan, GOLD, Mulk, and The Accidental Prime Minister, amongst others. He is all set to be seen in the film Sadak 2 in an important role.

