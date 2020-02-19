The Debate
The Cost Of Alia Bhatt’s Chanel Bag Is Unbelievable; Check It Out

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt is known for her sartorial choices. One of her pink Chanel tote costs a whooping amount which will surely make your eyes pop out. Check it out.

alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the most celebrated gen-next celebs of recent times. But along with enticing her fans with her performances, she seldom goes wrong with her sartorial choices too. Alia's style statement is usually touted to be as sassy, chic, and free-spirited. Be it her look from a film promotional or a red carpet outfit, the Udta Punjab actor never fails to make heads turn. The actor's airport looks are always on point too.

One of her earlier airport looks has her opting for a white maxi dress from H&M which she has paired with a blue jacket from Topshop. But what is adding to the look, is her pink Chanel bag. The Chanel tote is certainly a dream for every fashionista but for those who are unaware, it costs a fortune.

Alia's Chanel bag costs this whopping amount

The bag reportedly costs $2,300 which comes up to Rs 1,64,608 approximately. According to media reports, actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have also shared a fondness for the same bag. But it is inevitably necessary to observe that Alia is carrying the entire look with utmost grace. The Raazi actor's outfits have always been appreciated by the fashion police as well as her fans. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Awestruck By Best Friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Debut In Netflix's 'Guilty'

Alia will be seen in the film Sadak 2

On the work front, Alia has quite a line of interesting films ahead on her kitty. She will be seen in the movie Sadak 2 which will be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The movie will also star Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. Alia is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her highly anticipated film Brahmastra will also be releasing by the end of this year where she will be seen opposite her alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also be their first collaboration together. The movie will be releasing on December 4, 2020. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s Childhood Picture With Sister Shaheen Bhatt Will Topple The Cuteness Meter

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor All Set For A December Wedding? The Actress Speaks Up

Image Courtesy: Filmy Glamour Twitter/Alia Bhatt Instagram

 

 

Published:
