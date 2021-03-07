Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' called 'shameful' by Kamathipura residents; protest planned

Sanjay Leela Bhansali returns with a film after over two years as he presents Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Much like his previous venture Padmaavat, his latest offering has also landed in controversies. After objection raised by Gangubai Kathiawadi’s son Babuji Rawji Shah, now the residents of Kamathipura, where the film is based, have also expressed their objection.

Kamathipura residents object against Gangubai Kathiawadi

As per reports, the residents of Mumbai’s Kamathipura area where Gangubai Kathiwadi had lived in as the madam of a brothel during the '60s have expressed their displeasure on the portrayal in the movie. They termed the movie as ‘blatant misrepresentation’ and termed it as an ‘attempt to malign the 200 years of actual history’ of the region.

In their statement, they called it ‘defamatory, shameful’ and that the portrayal had ‘hurt’ the sentiments of residents.It added that the people had taken efforts to ‘erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura’, but this was ‘extremely damaging’ to the 'current and future generations' of the place.

The residents accused the makers of looking to ‘monetise from the suffering of others’, and that they would not choose of ‘suffer in silence’ this time. They also stated that hundreds including youth, women and children were planning to protest. They also stated that their decision was after expressing their grievance with various decision-makers.

Reports claimed that the protest was scheduled for Sunday.

Alia Bhatt stars in Gangubai Kathiawadi

The teaser of the movie had released recently and became a talking point, with Alia Bhatt delivering by strong dialogues and even physical aggression, as she took on a powerful man of Kamathipura. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali.The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, among others.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is gearing up for release on July 30.

